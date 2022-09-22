MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and Mon Health System celebrated the creation of Vandalia Health Wednesday.

The final agreement creating Vandalia Health was signed on Aug. 30, after receiving approval from all the necessary regulatory and government review agencies. Officials said the staff and hospital leadership will start the new era of healthcare in the state with a shared vision for making the highest quality care accessible and affordable to everyone who needs it.

“We have a market strategy to the North. Everyone knows what happens in Morgantown may not be the same that is happening down in Teays Valley, so we have to be really laser-focused on [not only] what does the local community need that we’re in, but then where do we get synergies and programs,” said David Goldberg, Mon Health Systems President, and CEO and Vandalia Health Executive Vice President.

The newly formed Vandalia Health includes five hospitals in its flagship: Mon Health Medical Center, Preston Memorial Hospital, Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Marion Neighborhood Hospital.

“When we determined, we were going to do the Mon Marion Neighborhood Hospital in Marion County for all the reasons we’re familiar with as Marion was losing healthcare we stepped up, WVU Medicine stepped up and now you have two hospitals,” Goldberg said. “We looked where else there are areas that need improved access, we believe scalability on medical services, and Harrison County definitely came off as an area, the location, we’re coming into Charles Pointe.”

Goldberg stated that the new neighborhood hospital will be built in less than two years and has gotten state approval for the facility.