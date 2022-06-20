MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Camp Mindful Warriors Monday continued its summer camp season to educate children more about mental health.

“We’ve got the kids out here and just trying to teach them how to use their brains, how to use their minds, how to deal with certain situations,” WVU Medicine Mental Health Specialist Robin Hayes said.

From June 20 to June 24, the camp is at White Park in Monongalia County. The goal of Camp Mindful Warriors is to help kids through tough patches in their lives.

“Things get hard for kids and we want to make sure they have the skills that they need in order to help deal with it and help cope,” Hayes said.

The camp is free for children ages three to 18. Camp Mindful Warriors prefers that families sign up their kids ahead of time, but it is not required.

The rest of the summer camp schedule for Camp Mindful Warriors can be found below:

June 20-24: Monongalia County, White Park

June 27-July 1: Harrison County, Shinnston Fire Department

July 11-15: Monongalia County, White Park

July 18-22: Marion County, Windmill Park

July 25-29: Tucker County, Mill Creek Park

August 8-12: Randolph County, Elkins City Park

The 24-hour children’s mobile crisis line is 844-WVKIDS1 (844-985-4371).