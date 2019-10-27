Camp Mountaineer hosts trunk or treat event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Camp Mountaineer hosted its own truck or treat at its camp in Monongalia County on Sunday.

Costumed kids had a chance, of course, to go around each trunk to collect candy, but also to explore all that Camp Mountaineer has to offer.

Wall climbing, BB gun shooting and hiking was available to those in attendance, and organizers say they hope the event can spark an interest in scouting for some of the trick-or-treaters.

“They learn those functions and the scout oath and live by it, the 12 points of the scout law,” unit commissioner Gary Talerico said. “It teaches them to be respectful and courteous and kind, and we really enjoy having the kids coming out and learn that to grow up to be decent citizens.”

Those taking part in the BB gun shooting activity were also taught how to use the gun safely.