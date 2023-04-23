MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Camp Muffly in Monongalia County completed two beautification projects on Sunday during its Going Green event to celebrate Earth Day.

More than 40 volunteers arrived at Camp Muffly to help. The first project was repainting the benches that surround the camp’s firepit using the tribe colors of Camp Muffly: Orange, black, purple, green and red. The other project was planting trees and creating a new trail.

Becca Fint-Clark, a 4-H Extension agent for WVU, said projects like these are a great way to get kids invested in the camp and take pride in seeing their improvements enjoyed by others.

“It keeps our 4-H families in our 4-H youth invested in the camp, so whenever they come this summer and they get to spend a week with us, they will get to see the work that they did,” Fink-Clark said. “They’ll get to take part in walking in the trail and they’ll get to be at the campfire program sitting on the benches that they painted and I think that a lot of times when they do work like that they take a lot of pride in the work that they did.”

Camp Muffly has several events and camps in 2023, and you can view a full schedule of those events here.