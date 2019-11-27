Cannabis decriminalization rally held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the Morgantown community rallied outside of city hall for the decriminalization of cannabis, Tuesday evening.

West Virginia Working Families and the American Civil Liberties Union spoke about the benefits of decriminalizing small amounts of cannabis (15 grams or less) to help give those battling illnesses the ability to partake in its use.

As of now, the law does not allow medical access for those suffering from diseases like Fibromyalgia or Rheumatoid Arthritis.

“By decriminalizing, not only will that allow patients to gain access who may not be able to through the ‘Medical Cannabis Act’, but we are in the midst of one of the biggest addiction epidemics in the country and what we’ve seen in states that allow patients access to whole-plant cannabis flower is, they see a collective reduction of 27 percent of opioid related deaths and overdoses within the first year of implementation,” said Rusty Williams, patient advocate for the West Virginia Cannabis Advisory Board.

After the rally, ACLU officials proposed a drafted ordinance to city council that would limit penalties of cannabis possession within city limits.