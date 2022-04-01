MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Cannabist, a new medical cannabis dispensary held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday in Morgantown.

Cannabist is owned by Columbia Care Inc., and this new location will make the fourth Cannabist medical dispensary in West Virginia.

According to the Regional Manager, Keri Stan, education about cannabis and community engagement are priorities for the new medical dispensary.

“We try to make sure that we have very educated staff that can really talk to the ethicacy and the medical benefits of cannabis for our patients. We take security very seriously and privacy very serious for our patients. When they get to the door, the guards will make sure that they do have a medical cannabis card issued by the state before they even get to come in,” said Stan.

The Cannabist medical dispensaries that previously opened in the state are in Williamstown, Beckley, and St. Albans.