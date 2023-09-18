MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and to spread awareness, WVU Medicine Children’s Injury Prevention and Safety Program hosted its annual Car Seat Safety event on Monday.

Child passenger safety technicians were on-site in Morgantown to conduct drive-thru child car seat inspections and fit checks. If technicians found the car seat had expired, the program’s partnership with the governor’s highway safety program was able to replace it with a new one.

Despite Child Passenger Safety Week being a national event, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared that this week would also be Child Passenger Safety Week in West Virginia.

The Injury Prevention and Safety Program is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and you can schedule an appointment at 304-554-8519, in order to get your child’s car seat checked or installed free of charge.