“Care Force One” stops in Westover to talk about health care costs

WESTOVER, W.Va. — The Morgantown Protect Our Care’s “Care Force One” bus stopped in Westover this morning to talk about rising health care costs.

The organization has dedicated itself to advocating for the lowering of health care prices and the creation of affordable treatment though the “Lower Costs, Better Care” bus tour.

The speakers included Senator Bob Beach, Delegates John Williams, Barbara Fleischauer, and Evan Hansen.

Advocate Mindy Salango said, “People with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer and things are dying, because they are rationing their medication or they are not taking their medication as they should because they simply can’t afford it. You know they have to choose between food, rent, clothing, their children’s activities in order to afford their medication and it just really shouldn’t be that way.”

The Protect Our Care “Lower Costs, Better Care” bus tour will continue across the country until it reaches Las Vegas in September.