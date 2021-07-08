Career seekers visit community job fair in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several West Virginians came out to the Waterfront Marriot, in Morgantown, to try and find their next career on Thursday.

The community job fair was hosted by the Morgantown Area Partnership and Forge Business Solutions. They wanted to connect businesses and organizations with career opportunities. The job fair is a response to the announcement that Mylan Pharmaceutical, formerly Viatris, will be laying off its employees at the end of July.

Organizers said it is important to give West Virginians a smooth transition to their next job.

“To grow a community, you need people, good people, and we’re blessed with a lot of good people,” Russel Rogerson, president of Morgantown Area Partnership, said. “So, when there are opportunities for people transitioning from one job to another, I think it’s very important that we try to put those two together, so the whole economy and the whole community continues to thrive.”

Over 60 businesses and organizations came out to the job fair with an abundance of open positions.

“We have an opportunity to really grow within this community,” said Carolyn Aubitz, MegaCorps Logistics recruiter. “So, we are a logistic company. We have an office that is opening in the area, and we have the opportunity to give hard-working people really great jobs in a very lucrative and fast-paced environment.”

“Right now, we have approximately 150 open positions in our facility in Bridgeport, West Virginia,” Josh Carr, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry recruiter, said. “Primarily working on aircraft maintenance for the regional jet. We’re primarily looking for A&P certified mechanics. We offer a very competitive wage and benefits for our area. We’re continuing to grow within our industry so there’s a lot of great opportunity in that area.”

Organizers said they plan to have more events like this in the future to provide employers and employees more opportunities. Employers looking to get involved with these events can contact Morgantown Partnership, by clicking here.