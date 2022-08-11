MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Catholic Charities of West Virginia had their new space at Hazel’s House of Hope blessed during an open house on Wednesday.

Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Mark E. Brennan performed the ceremony, blessing each room with holy water.

Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark E. Brennan blesses the new space of Catholic Charities of W.Va. (WBOY image)

Catholic Charities of West Virginia was founded in 1931 as a conglomerate of different catholic charities throughout the state.

The organization moved to the space a few months ago after having two separate locations in Monongalia County in an effort to concentrate its services in a single, easy-to-access location.

C.E.O. of Catholic Charities West Virginia Beth Zarate said as soon as they heard about Hazel’s House of Hope, they knew it was the place for them.

“We heard through the press about Hazel Ruby McQuain Trust purchasing the building, and we got on the phone and said we wanted to be on board.”

Hazel Ruby Mcquain Charitable Trust also assisted with funding for the renovations.

“Coming here is huge for us, we’re so excited about it. We have a long way to go because we want to be intentional in getting to know every partner in this building, getting to know what they do, getting to know what we do, so we can literally fill in the gaps for people when they need help,” Zarate said.

Catholic Charities W.Va. offers a variety of services including adult learning, basic needs assistance, home care for the elderly, and refugee resettlement and immigration service. Zarate said once they get to know their partners in the Hazel’s House of Hope building, the quality of service will be greatly elevated through collaboration.

“I want folks to know that we’re here for everybody and that we’re here to treat them with great love and to be their family, no matter their faith or background,” Zarate said.

To learn more about Catholic Charities of West Virginia, you can visit their website.