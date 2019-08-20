Changes come to Monongalia County high school schedules

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Nearly 12 thousand students in 20 different Monongalia County schools were back in the classroom on Tuesday.

Some changes are coming to the daily schedules at the three area high schools. Students will now be on an alternating block schedule.

This means students enrolled in career and technical education classes will spend an entire day at M-Tech instead of half a day.

“It’s going to give them more time at M-tech, which is really advantageous for them. Especially students in the western end of the county, Clay Battelle,” said Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent for Monongalia County Schools. “They spend an hour and a half on a bus ride and that really cuts into what they can do in a half day. So this is really going to provide them a lot more opportunities at M-tech.”

On alternating days, students will be back at their home schools taking general education classes.