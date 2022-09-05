MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Service League of Morgantown started its first week of the “Charity Partner Program” on Sept. 5.

Every two weeks, a different charity will receive ten percent of sales from the “Old Stone House Gift Shop” during their designated week. The program will run until Dec. 24. To start the program off, “Christian Help” is the non-profit that will benefit during the first two weeks.

The Old Stone House Gift Shop (WBOY image)

Christian Help has served the Morgantown community since 1975. Its mission is to respond to emergency and needs situations in an immediate and simple way while respecting all people in the spirit of Jesus Christ. They have a food pantry, clothing store and a “career closet” where citizens can find work-appropriate clothing.

The 2022 program schedule is as follows:

Sept. 5-11: Christian Help

Sept. 12-18: Sarah’s Table at St. John’s Catholic Church

Sept. 19-25: The Ranch

Sept. 25-Oct. 2: The Shack Neighborhood House

Oct. 3-9: WV Family Grief Center

Oct. 10-16: Mon County Special Olympics

Oct. 17-23: Empty Bowls

Oct. 31-Nov. 6: Scott’s Run Settlement House

Nov. 7-13: CASA for Kids

Nov. 14-20: Community Kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church

Nov. 21-27: Pantry Plus More

Nov. 28-Dec. 4: Meals On Wheels

Dec. 5-10: RDVIC (Rape, Domestic Violence Information Center)

Dec. 12-18: St. Ursula Food Pantry & Outreach

Dec. 19-24: Mon County Child Advocacy Center

Members of the league select local non-profits and social service agencies that they would like to support. To choose the charities, members of the league usually start out with a big list and then vote in to choose a total of 15 “favorites” that will be part of the partner program. This way, members can affect who receives funding, but also, charities can send their clientele to shop at the gift shop to receive more funding.

The program was brought to fruition 14 years ago when a member of the league suggested the idea. However, the service league of Morgantown was founded in 1935. Susan Dotson, President of the Service League of Morgantown mentioned that this was around the time of the great depression and a lot of people in Morgantown were still in need. Eleanor Roosevelt came to the town of Arthurdale to meet with a group of community leaders to talk about the need for people who have resources to help people who do not.

Dotson said that the league has a bond with Roosevelt and that 11 women got together and focused on running a “well baby clinic” for those who needed assistance. After a while, they needed a headquarters, so they talked the judge at the time, Frank Cox, who rented them the house which is now the gift shop.

Some of the items available at the Old Stone House Gift Shop (WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

The gift shop has a variety of locally made items like glass art, food items and pottery. They also have used books, clearance items, a baby gift section, candles and angels.

Members of the league are all volunteers and spend their time working at the shop or doing things to help out with the league. They look forward to their time working and connecting with customers. “We try to look for where our funds can do the most good,” said Dotson. “We do a lot of camperships, we support food pantries, and we kind of rely on our members to know where needs are. And we can respond really quickly to them.”

Currently, the Old Stone House Gift Shop is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, customers can make appointments to shop by calling (304) 685-5947. When the holiday season begins, the shop will also open on Sundays.