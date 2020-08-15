Charmed Salon has grand opening in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Charmed Salon, a new hair salon in Morgantown, had its grand opening on Saturday.

It is co-owned by sister in laws Alex Putorek and Loren Miller who have 13 years of experience between them. The pair said they have always wanted to open a salon and got to seriously thinking about it when stuck inside due to COVID-19 lockdown. Despite opening a business during a pandemic, Putorek said they are confident they can do well.

“It’s really nerve-wracking but I think it’s going to be alright because one of the things that people are always going to need is haircuts, so it’s not something that I think is going to get directly affected unless we get closed down again,” Putorek said. “The only thing we really are going to be concerned with is proper sanitation and making sure that people are staying safe and healthy. We can do that and I think it’ll be a good thing.”

So far, Putorek said, business is going well and they are booked out for a couple of weeks in advance. They are accepting walk-ins, but it is a little more difficult than appointments because they would rather not have people sitting around for health reasons. However, Putorek said they are happy to take customers regardless of if they have appointments or not.

In fact, she said, Charmed styles and cuts all kinds of hair for women, men and children. Putorek said no matter who stops by they can rest assured that the salon has quality stylists and that they give everybody the best possible haircut and the best possible experience that they can have.

“I’m so ecstatic, it’s literally a dream come true,” Putorek said. “We have been talking about this for years and years and the idea that we’ve been able to get it done is honestly the best thing that’s ever happened.”