MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — As part of its yearly tradition, Suttle & Stalnaker, PLLC chooses an area school to participate in this year’s annual Thanksgiving Card Contest. This year, Cheat Lake Elementary was the winner.

Three students who placed runner-up, along with the winner, were announced during lunchtime on Tuesday. All students who placed received a backpack filled with school and art supplies. The grand prize winner, Audrey Mayfield, also received a $50 gift card and had their winner’s artwork displayed on the Morgantown firm’s Thanksgiving Cards that they already sent out to its clients and families.

Audrey Mayfield and her mom after being announced as the winner. (WBOY Image)

Kimberly Mayfield, Audrey’s mom, mentioned that she is very proud of her daughter. Audrey is in third grade, and her mom said that she has always enjoyed drawing and coloring.

“She likes to go to the Wow Factory and has private art lessons, so this is something that she will be able to continue to grow and learn,” she said. This is an experience Kimberly says Audrey will remember for the rest of her life.

One student did not attend school Tuesday, but the top three did and included:

Grand Prize Winner – Audrey Mayfield

First Runner-Up – Lukas Knabenshue

Second Runner-Up – Cole Hedrick

Winner Audrey Mayfield’s drawing. (WBOY Image)

First Runner up, Lukas Knabenshues’ drawing. (WBOY Image)

Second runner up, Cole Hedrick’s drawing. (WBOY Image)

This was the 22nd year that this tradition has continued. Every year, Suttle & Stalnaker, PLLC, has its three offices, located in Charleston, Morgantown, and Parkersburg, pick a school within their area to participate in the contest. Each school will receive a donation from the accounting firm, along with prizes for its winners.