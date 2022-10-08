The West Virginia CASE Paranormal Expo was held at the Cheat Lake Fire Hall on Oct. 8.

About 30 vendors gathered with their bigfoot, UFO and ghost related products on display. Researchers and speakers were at the event to discuss their experiences and findings.

Event organizer Les O’Dell said he wanted to start this event so people could have a safe place to come where they could express their ideas feely, without ridicule, with other like-minded people.

“Because I had an experience as a kid, and I wanted.. I didn’t have anybody to talk to as a kid. Until later, you know, once my dad, I actually opened up to him, and he told me he had experiences also, so that’s what I want, I want people to be able to have that, that same… or I don’t want people to have that same feeling they can’t go to somebody, you know, that’s why I do this,” said O’Dell.

O’Dell said he keeps multiple lines of communication open so that people can have someone to talk to about their experiences.