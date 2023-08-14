CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tropics Restaurant and Bar, a Hawaiian fusion restaurant in Cheat Lake, is hosting a fundraising dinner for the victims of the fires that raged across the town of Lahaina and much of the island of Maui.

An Evening for Lahaina “will be an evening of food, ohana, Hawaiian vocalists and authentic Polynesian dancers,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Sunday. All proceeds from the dinner will go toward the Maui Strong Fund, which is organized by the Hawai’i Community Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, 100% of the funds will be distributed for community needs.

Tropics owner Maria Burchfiel is a native of Hawaii from the island of O’ahu and still has family living on the island. Although she is not from Maui, Burchfiel says that just like in West Virginia, when one community suffers, everyone feels the pain.

“We just felt like we wanted to do our part, and so many people that we’ve known in Morgantown have reached out because of the tragedies and offered their help,” Burchfiel said. “As a community, as human beings, to be able to help each other out in a time of need is so important.”

The dinner will be held next Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Tropics Bar and Grill, with appetizers, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and live, authentic Polynesian entertainment. Tickets start at $40.

WBOY’s parent company Nexstar is also fundraising to help the people affected by the fires. Click here to donate.