MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday, the Nature Connection Series at the WVU Core Arboretum continued with Cheat River Cryptids.

The event featured speaker Madison Ball, Conservation Program Director at Friends of the Cheat to discuss cryptid species within the Cheat River.

Ball gave a presentation during the event to show how the Friends of the Cheat use different efforts to monitor sensitive and cryptid species within the Cheat River.

“They’re extremely unique, we are lucky to have them here at West Virginia. Most of these species are declining across the United States, so, we’re lucky that we have them here, and they’re really important for the ecosystem. I’m just hoping to foster a sense of connection with some of these interesting species,” Ball said.

Ball said that the species are hard to find and blend in with their surroundings which makes them cryptid. The Nature Connection Series events are open to the public and anyone can join to get a deeper understanding of the different amounts of species that are in West Virginia waters.

Any further questions about the Cheat River Cryptids, you can contact Madison Ball at madison@cheat.org.