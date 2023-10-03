MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, Chestnut Brew Works (CBW) in Morgantown announced a partnership with a local beer distributor, which means you’ll likely be seeing more CBW beer in the coming weeks across Monongalia County.

Mona Supply Co. Inc. has been distributing major and local beer brands for 44 years, including Anheuser-Busch, Yuengling, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Big Timber, Screech Owl Brewing, and now Chestnut Brew Works.

Cory Oleksa, general manager of Mona Supply Co., said their top priority is maintaining deliveries to CBW’s existing customers, but will be expanding several more locations across the county.

“Over the next couple of weeks, you’ll start to see it in a Kroger or two, BFS stores, Price Cutter, [and] several other smaller independent stores,” Oleksa said. “Slowly but surely you’ll start to see it more and more and more.”

Chestnut Brew Works owner Bill Rittenour explained in a press release that until now, all of CBW’s beer has been self-distributed to around 85 different locations.

“The time we spend delivering is time we could be brewing and creating new recipes. Partnering with Mona will give us more time to do what we do best,” Rittenour said in the release.

Some of Chestnut Brew Works’ most popular beers include the Halleck Pale Ale, the South Park Porter, and its more recent Kerchev-Ale