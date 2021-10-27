Chestnut Mountain Ranch holds ribbon cutting for new chapel

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The family of Don Panoz, the founder of Mylan Pharmaceutical, got to see one of his last wishes come true Wednesday afternoon in Monongalia County.

Chestnut Mountain Ranch chapel

Chestnut Mountain Ranch in Morgantown held its ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for its brand-new chapel. It has taken eighteen months to build the structure using a lot of donated materials and volunteer labor.

Chestnut Mountain Ranch is a school and home for boys in need of help and healing.

Nancy Panoz, the widow of Mylan Pharmaceuticals co-founder Don Panoz, “This is a God-based charity so the first thing you want to build is a chapel.”

Chapel of the Ozarks in Ridgedale Missouri

Steve Finn, Executive Director, said, “We’re thankful for the Panoz family that founded Mylan Pharmaceuticals in the ’60s. They got involved with this children’s home early on.”

“For two thousand years, people have been raising structures to honor God and that’s what this is,” continued Finn. “This is another tool to reach the boys’ hearts, to point them towards Christ and that’s the crust of what we do here at the ranch.”

The new Chapel is not a unique structure. It was built using the same standards as the Chapel of the Ozarks located in Ridgedale Missouri