Chestnut Ridge Church gave recognition to local law enforcement officers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County church recognized local law enforcement officers for more than a decade of help.

Security team members for Chestnut Ridge Church handed out special engraved Yeti mugs Thursday to several sheriff’s deputies. The deputies have been helping with church traffic for 12 years.

Chestnut Ridge Church is located at 2223 Cheat Rd, Morgantown, WV 26508, on Cheat road near Cheat Lake. Sunday service alone at the church sees more than 1,500 worshipers, filling up 700 parking spots.

Chestnut Ridge Church Security Lead, Michael Homchenko, said that honoring officials lets them know that they are appreciated.

“The purpose for today’s visit is to honor them and recognize them and appreciation for the work that they do and to also invite them into the church for coffee and hot chocolate. Have them feel comfortable visiting us as well as the presence within the church and again appreciation for what they do.”

