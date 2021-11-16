Chestnut Ridge Church holding Winter Coat Drive and Distribution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Chestnut Ridge Church is holding its annual winter coat drive, which wraps up on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Pastor of Ministries Josh Rhodes said community members of any age or gender who are in need can pick up winter coats and gear at the church on Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The church is currently accepting donations of new and gently used winter gear.

Pastor of Ministries Josh Rhodes stands in front of already donated coats

“We love the winter coat drive,” Rhodes said. “We know that there are so many people in the community who can’t afford a nice winter coat, especially kids. So, the way our church and community come together to help provide that warm coat is crucial, and we’re just so thankful to be able to serve the community in this way.”

Rhodes said donations can be dropped off through the evening of Nov. 21 at the church. It is located at 2223 Cheat Road in Morgantown. They can be dropped off at “Entrance A”, which is clearly labeled.

People can also purchase coats to be donated to the winter coat drive.

“We would invite the whole community to participate,” Rhodes said. “Really, the easiest thing to do would just be to look through your closet at home, see if there’s something that you don’t use anymore. Or, go to the store if you have the means to buy, buy a coat. But we invite the whole community to be a part of it.”

Already donated men and women’s coats



The winter coat drive is part of The Ridge’s kindness campaign, which takes place each November. The campaign’s goal is to show kindness and make a difference in the lives of those in the community, state and world.

Other elements of the campaign are serving neighbors and packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Again, community members in need can pick up winter coats and gear at the church soon.

Operation Christmas Child boxes at Chestnut Ridge Church

“It’s a great chance for the whole family to come out for our pick-up days, which are Monday the 22nd and Tuesday the 23rd, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.,” Rhodes said. “And really, the whole family can come. And we hope that we can, you know, put a coat on the child a teen, you know, the mom, the dad and then really give everybody a gift that way.”



For more information on how to be involved with the kindness campaign, as well as additional information on community pick-up days for the winter coat drive, visit the church’s kindness campaign website.

If you can’t make it to Morgantown to drop off coats, organizations in Bridgeport and Fairmont are also accepting coats for donation.