MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Chestnut Ridge Church will be accepting winter gear donations through Nov. 21.

Donations can be claimed by community members in need at the church on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community members browse through coats at last year’s winter coat drive and distribution.

Coats on the church’s Amazon Wish List can be purchased and sent directly to the church.

The Chestnut Ridge Church’s kindness campaign, which takes place each November, is the main driving force for the coat drive. The campaign tries to “show kindness and make a difference in the lives of those in the community, state and world.”

For more information on the kindness campaign and community pick up days for the winter coat drive, visit theridge.church/kindness.