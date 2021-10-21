Chestnut Ridge Church hosts fall “Trunk Bash”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Chestnut Ridge Church’s kids’ ministry hosted a free trunk bash in the church’s hallways and gymnasium instead of car trunks Thursday.

Chestnut Ridge Trunk Bash.

The rain did not even stop the kids from turning out to don their favorite costume and collecting some treats from more than 50 trunks that were set up. All families in the community were invited to an evening of trunk-or-treating and other fall-themed fun, including a balloon artist, a visit from the Mountaineer and pumpkin shaped pretzels.

“We are so excited to do this today because we know that kids have not had too much normalcy, they’re getting there. So, we are excited to provide a way for them to come and have fun. So, we are filled with joy just to have so many kids around us and just, they seem happy, they’re smiling, and that’s a big win,” said Jill Wargo, Kids Director of Chestnut Ridge Church.

Kids waiting in rain for the Trunk Bash.

Officials with Chestnut Ridge Church’s kids’ ministry stated the event is memory building for the kids and a safe environment for the kids to trick-or-treat.