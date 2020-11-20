Chestnut Ridge Church to hold no in-person services for rest of 2020; services to be held online

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown announced that due to the growing number of COVID-19 locally and in the state as a whole, in-person church services will not be held through the end of 2020.

In a press release church officials said they are taking the health and safety of their guests very seriously and as people are their priority, they want to do what they can to help slow the spread of the virus

Officials said the church will be moving its gathering to online-only on Sunday, November 22 and will not gather in-person at the church building, located at 2223 Cheat Road, at least through the end of 2020.

Officials said Sunday’s service will be available online at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at chestnutridgechurch.com/live, Facebook, YouTube and on The Ridge app. The Ridge Live and Facebook broadcast will continue to be available to view after the service ends. The Ridge app is available for download on iPhone, Android, or smart TV devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, according to the release.

Church officials said group events at The Ridge will also be canceled for the foreseeable future, and all groups that were scheduled to gather will not be meeting in-person until further notice.

The Church had just reopened for in-person services last month.