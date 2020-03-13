Chestnut Ridge Church to hold Sunday’s service online

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to concern over the COVID-19 virus, Chestnut Ridge Church in Morgantown has decided to move Sunday’s service to the internet. The church said they “will not gather in person at the church building located at 2223 Cheat Road this Sunday.”

Chestnut Ridge Church is a non-denominational religious center that currently has an average of more than 2,100 visitors per weekend, according to the church.

“People are our priority, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that our church family and staff are healthy. We are taking the necessary precautions, and want to do our part in slowing the spread of this virus,” said the church in a press release.

The press release also gives additional detail on why they decided to cancel in-person church service. The first reason they give is to “honor God by honoring authority.”

“Governor Justice and other government officials have clearly stated that it is not wise to hold any large meetings,” the press release said, “As a church, we desire to honor God by submitting to their authority as outlined in Romans 13:1”

The second reason, according to the press release, is because many medical professionals attend the service, and therefore, their congregation may have more exposure to the virus. Finally, the press release states that they have the technology in place to livestream the service.

The service will be available on Facebook at 9 am and on their website at 9 am and 11 am.

The church said groups and events will also be canceled for the foreseeable future, but the church office will still be open during regular business hours as of now. The church will try to keep their congregation updated on changes through a page on their website.