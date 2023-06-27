MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Layne’s Chicken Fingers finally opened its doors Tuesday morning in Morgantown. Based in Texas, this is the chain’s first location outside of its home state.

Layne’s Chicken Fingers has a small but simple menu, featuring chicken fingers, chicken finger sandwiches and grilled cheese sandwiches, with six sauces to choose from. The restaurant is located on High Street and shares a building with Chipotle.

“I think the biggest thing for this location, especially on High Street… this is something that’s simple and can cater to a lot of people, regardless of how diverse their food preferences are, Blackman said, who is the district manager of the location.

Layne’s has six different sauces to choose from:

Layne’s sauce

Buttermilk ranch

Honey mustard

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce

Gravy

Jalapeno ranch

Hours of operation begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 10 p.m., but Grayson Adkins and Ahmer’e Blackman, the location’s managers, say they want to extend hours past midnight once students return to WVU.