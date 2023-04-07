MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With most students off from school on Good Friday, some took advantage of the off day to learn a little bit more about birds. ‘Bird Day’ was held at Spark! Imagination and Science Center on Friday to help soar children’s education of the animal.

Visitors got to do many different bird-related activities and even got to see real birds from the Avian Observation Center of Appalachia.

Birds shown by the Avian Observation Center of Appalachia (WBOY – Image)

Avian trainer and educator Cheyenne Carter said that she enjoys being able to spread knowledge to young minds.

“We love coming out and talking to the community and sharing our birds with them,” Carter said. “(We love) watching kids faces light up when they see the birds and they get to touch the eggs and the skulls and hearing the birds talk to them and look at them is a great interaction.”

Spark! Imagination and Science Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located inside the Mountaineer Mall on Greenbag Road. Admission is five dollars per person and children under 12 years old are free.