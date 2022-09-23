MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Three local children with disabilities received adaptive bikes from Variety’s “My Bike” Program on Friday outside of PlayWorks in the Mountaineer Mall.

Communication Devices

Bike

Stroller

The CEO of Variety, Charlie LaVallee, opened up the presentation of the bikes by talking about the three kinds of things they offer for children with disabilities. They include bikes, strollers, and communication devices for non-verbal children. They also provided a demonstration of bike safety for the parents.

After the presentation and demonstration, a check for $2,500 was given to Variety from their sponsor, Highmark West Virginia, who partnered with the West Virginia Black Bears for the new adaptive bikes. They have been raising funds each year through the “K’s for Kids” program since 2015.

Collin with his green bike

Kaiya with her pink bike

Brentlee with his red bike

The three children got to try out their new bikes and ride them around the mall in their own little parade. Parents, friends and families cheered on the kids as they followed the West Virginia Black Bear.

To end the celebration, the parents were given a chance to say how these bikes would affect their kids’ life. Brian Bucsko, Colin’s dad, said, “Collin and I have been at it together one on one since he was three years old, it’s been just us—trying to get him on a bike, he’s always wanted to ride one. When this opportunity actually came about, he was so excited about it. So that brought joy to me because the happiness on his face when we go out, like, I’m getting a Go-Pro to put on the front of this.”

LaVallee is beyond passionate in helping children receive a way to feel like every other kid. He does not think about all of the children he helps, as long as he can make one child smile, he is happy with the work he does. Instead of being known as the “executive director,” he would like people to call him the “exciting director.”

Variety is grateful for the partnership they have with PlayWorks, who hosted the presentation and helped connect the parents and children with the Variety program. If interested in finding your child a way to receive this new mobility equipment, you can reach out to Variety here. They want to make sure no eligible child misses out on their own bike, stroller, or communication device!