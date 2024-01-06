CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cheat Lake community members came together on Saturday to help raise money through a chili cook-off to benefit Jax, an 8-year-old who is currently undergoing brain cancer treatment.

The cook-off was hosted by Mandi Hall Desantis, a family friend.

Image of Jax on a bag available for purchase.

Jax was diagnosed with a brain tumor on Nov. 6, after feeling sick with severe headaches. The tumor has since been removed, leaving a number of radiation and chemo treatments in store for Jax.

Despite his current battle, Jax is just like any other 8-year-boy. In an interview with 12 News, Desantis described some of Jax’s favorite activities to be “hunting, fishing, big cars, big trucks, anything like that.”

Thirteen different homemade chilis were featured in the cook-off, with those attending encouraged to try all of them and vote for their top three. After voting, those participating were allowed to go back for a full bowl of their number one choice.

A number of raffle prizes from various businesses throughout Cheat Lake and Morgantown were also available for purchase, alongside some homemade raffle baskets. All of the activities were in hopes to raise money so that Jax’s family had less to worry about through his treatments.

“They’re good people and I think that any parent out there, even if you’re not a parent, you can understand what they’re going through and so the need to kind of help and do what we can to support them and offer whatever we need to do,” Desantis said.

The winner of the chili cook off will be sent off with a $150 cash prize, with $75 for second place and $50 for third.

There will also be a car show on June 15 across from the Black Bear Stadium in Morgantown to help continue to raise money for Jax.

You can learn more about Jax and how to donate through this Facebook page created by his family. For the upcoming car show and other events like this to support Jax, you can follow this Facebook page as well.