MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia’s chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) held a chili cook-off at Triple S Harley-Davidson between 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 21.

There were a total of 22 different chilies, in which contestants had to provide an ingredient list for judges. Each chili had to be an amount of five-quarts and homemade. The cook-off judges began trying different chilies and voting at 12:30 a.m., while the public began at 1 p.m. It was $10 per person to taste test the chilies. All funds that were raised Sunday will 100% benefit the children of the nonprofit organization, B.A.C.A.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the waiting line to purchase entry for taste-testing was clear to the door. There was also a DJ that provided live entertainment and raffle prizes that were given out.

Winners were announced after 3 p.m., in which they could’ve won the winner of the “judge’s choice” trophy or the “people’s choice” trophy. Not only did the winners receive a trophy and bragging rights, but the “judge’s choice” winner won $500, and the “people’s choice” winner won $250.

Diesel, president of the NCWV chapter, as well as one of the judges, mentioned why these events are important for their organization. He said, “it helps us because we are a non-profit, 100% volunteer. We fund our whole mission and take care of abused children through the proceeds raised from the public.”

B.A.C.A exists with the intent to create a safer environment for abused children. They exist as a body of bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. They stand ready to lend support to their wounded friends by involving them with an established and united organization.

As of right now, B.A.C.A. does not have any upcoming fundraisers or events, but you can find updates here. If you are interested in joining the nonprofit organization, its monthly meetings are held at Triple S Harley-Davidson. You can also contact 304-554-9420 for more information.