MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Choptle Mexican Grill announced Tuesday that a new location will be opening up in Morgantown on Wednesday, Oct. 25, marking the third location in the city.

According to a release from Chipotle, the new restaurant will be located at 117 Foxtown Road in the Pierpont Centre just off of Interstate 68.

The new location is said to have the brand’s signature “Chipotlane,” which is a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows customers to pick up mobile orders without having to go inside. This is the first Morgantown location to have this feature.

The restaurant is currently hiring and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This restaurant comes months after a media representative from Chipotle confirmed to 12 News that a new store would be coming to Fairmont by the end of 2023. The release made no mention of this location.