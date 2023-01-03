MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown Public Works Department is offering a Christmas tree pickup and drop-off program that will run for two weeks through Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“The city does this tree pickup and drop-off in conjunction with the DNR and then they take up to 400 trees and donate them to Cheat Lake, Tygart Lake and Jackson Mill to fish habitats,” City of Morgantown Engineering and Public Works Deputy Director, Meagan Deeley, said. “We have a lot of people around here who fish and hunt so we kind of like to help grow that habitat for outdoor recreation.”

Not only is the project in conjunction with DNR, but also lights will be recycled at a local electronics recycling vendor.

Christmas Tree Pickup and Drop Off in Morgantown (WBOY image)

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, you can drop off trees at the city garage located at 2020 Mississippi Street in Morgantown. Pickups will take place on a ward-by-ward basis, or you can call the city garage at 304-291-7465 to schedule a pickup.

Trees must be free of decorations and lights for them to be taken.

Pickups sorted by ward:

Mondays – Third Ward

Tuesdays – Fourth and Seventh Wards

Wednesdays – First and Second Wards

Fridays – Fifth and Sixth Wards

The City of Elkins is offering a similar program from Jan. 3-20, where residents can just leave their natural Christmas trees on the curb to be picked up.