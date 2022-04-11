MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Changes are coming to White Park in Morgantown.

The city, the Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) and the Morgantown Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners (BOPARC) have approved an addendum to an agreement made in 2019 for the park.

White Park (WBOY Image)

The addendum will change the trail plan to accommodate the site more, and it will also start a new bidding process for the tree replanting obligation to ensure the best price.

“We’re happy to have the addendum complete and are comfortable with the compromises reached in finalizing it,” said Morgantown Utility Board Chair J.T. Straface. “The process reflects well on the commitment of MUB, BOPARC and the City of Morgantown in serving local residents. After all, the benefactors of these combined efforts are not our organizations but the entire Morgantown area.”

Area where trees where cut for a water line (WBOY Image)

Previously, community members raised concern when the city cut down trees to install a water line for a new reservoir in 2019 and did not fulfill their promise to replant them.

“As a community member, I am thrilled to see our agreement with MUB moving forward,” said BOPARC Board Member Rachel Fetty. “BOPARC has worked hard to ensure the outcome of this development serves the needs and the hopes of our patrons. Approval of this agreement will honor the value of White Park as a critical resource for our neighbors and a cornerstone for local recreational development.”