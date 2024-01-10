MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — During its meeting on Wednesday, the Monongalia County Commission received a letter from the City of Morgantown asking the commission to put language on the ballot that allows the Morgantown Fire Department to access excess levy funds.

The current excess levy—which taxes based on property—gives money to the Monongalia County Volunteer Fire Departments, but not the Morgantown Fire Department.

The City of Morgantown’s letter, signed by City Manager Kim Haws and Fire Chief Eugene Deem, read:

“Morgantown contains over 30,000 residents and thousands of businesses and property owners, all of whom contribute to property taxes in Monongalia County. These taxpayers pay the excess levy to fund fire departments, but they do not receive the benefits because the fire services provided by Morgantown Fire Department.”

A letter from Commissioner Sean Sikora—who was not in attendance—said that it was not the commission’s place to decide who receives funds from the excess levy. In comments after the meeting, Commissioner Jeffrey Arnett said, “We don’t form the levy, we don’t instruct entities who to include and who not to include or really what to include as far as it’s their levy and we just review it for structure.”

Commissioner Sikora’s letter also said that the commission would be willing to broker conversations between all involved parties to resolve this issue.