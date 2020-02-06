City of Morgantown holds hearing on block grant funding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown is listening to public opinion on how to spend nearly half a million dollars.

The city held a public hearing Thursday morning to talk about the $400,000 it usually receives for its Community Development Block Grant Fund. These funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money is then spent on social services, housing and public works-type projects that help improve the lives of low-to-moderate-income residents.

“A part of that annual action plan is to hold a public hearing to hear from community residents, housing, social service providers, anyone who wants to participate and share with us what they see their goals and objectives on where these federal funds should go towards,” said Director of Development Services Chris Fletcher.

Some of the suggestions at Thursday’s meeting were for more money to be spent on helping the city’s growing drug-addicted population.