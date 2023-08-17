MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown is currently seeking applicants for the manager position at the Morgantown History Museum.

According to the city’s website, the position starts at around $48,000/year with typical working hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday with flexibility and occasional weekends.

Working under the Arts & Cultural Development Director, the manager will be responsible for the general management of the museum, including the planning of things like programs, partnerships, budgets, etc. The manager will also be responsible for managing the maintenance of the museum and will work to optimize the care and use of the building.

The position requires a valid driver’s license, completion of a four-year degree relevant to the position and three years of experience in museum or arts management or something similar.

