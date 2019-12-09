City of Morgantown named a top STEM city in the nation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown has been named the top STEM city in West Virginia for 2019.

A winner from each state was announced and they were specifically selected for their efforts in supporting science, technology, engineering and math from education to employment.

The company that conducted the survey, Insurify, said that they analyzed communities in the state for the strength of STEM within high schools, universities and workforce; as well as the rate of diversity in STEM professionals.

“Advances in all facets of STEM propel our nation forward. The United States would not be where it is today without the ingenuity and dedication of people in these fields” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “This award honors one city in every state whose residents and institutions are at the forefront of innovation and education in STEM.”

