City of Morgantown now offering temporary outdoor dining program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown announced that in an effort to promote safe public access to reataurants and businesses under Governor Justice’s “Safer-at-Home” Order, it will be expanding the use of public space for outdoor dining.

A press release from city officials stated that this temporary outdoor dining program will be offered from May 12 to August 31.

Officials said that restaurants must comply with the social distancing and occupancy requirements set by the governor’s Safer-at-Home Order. Restaurants must also comply with the City of Morgantown Building and Fire Code, as well as the health regulations set by the Monongalia County Health Department, according to the release.

The release stated that the city will issue temporary no-fee outdoor dining permits to interested businesses. These businesses should complete the appropriate form and provide a drawing of the area that will be used for outdoor dining and a description of their equipment, according to the release.

Officials said that applications can be submitted to the Finance Department. More information and a copy of the application can be found on the city’s COVID-19 website.