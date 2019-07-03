City of Morgantown prohibits detonation of fireworks within city limits

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The City of Morgantown is reminding residents that the detonation of fireworks is prohibited within city limits.

Morgantown city code prohibits people from using consumer fireworks in city limits. This would includes devices that leave the ground and are designed to produce visible or audible effects by combustion.

Anyone violating the city code can face a $100 to $500 fine.

“If you are outside of the city limits and you are going to use the fireworks, please be safe. Exercise caution with how you handle them, how you prepare them, how you use them, and how you clean them up. A couple of tips that you can use, you always want to make sure that you have eye, ear, and hand protection on. The majority of injuries that we see across the nation, are to extremities,” said Andy Dotson, Public Education Officer for the Morgantown Fire Department.

Dotson said fireworks cause nearly 18,000 fires in the U.S. Every year and 40% of those happen on the Fourth of July.