MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — As long delays are expected for the next few months on Willey Street in Morgantown, the city has offered a few detours to local drivers.

Lane closures on the road, which is near the roundabout on U.S. 119 and Mileground Road, began on Monday and caused traffic backups almost immediately. With West Virginia University classes starting on Wednesday and the project expected to last until Nov. 17, the City of Morgantown has released a map of “preferred alternate routes” for drivers to use.

The map suggests those heading from downtown to the Mileground area go through Sabraton using Brockway Avenue, Rogers Avenue and Hartman Run Road. That route is only a few minutes longer, according to Google Maps.

(Courtesy: City of Morgantown)

Depending on where you are, it might make more sense to use Chestnut Ridge Road and Patteson Drive on Route 705. This route is not recommended from downtown though; according to Google Maps, that route would take 23 minutes, which is more than three times longer than the usual route on Willey Street.

Stewart Street is another alternate way to get across Morgantown from downtown, but it is not listed on the city’s preferred routes.

According to the city, the map is updated with the most recent “preferred” alternate routes at this link.