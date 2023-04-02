MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A public voting machine test will be held by the Morgantown City Clerk’s office on April 5 at 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Building (300 Spruce Street). The test will be carried out in preparation for the 2023 Municipal Election on April 25.

According to a release from the City of Morgantown, “in accordance with WV Code §3-4A-26(a), the test will be conducted to determine that the electronic voting machine will correctly count the votes cast by processing ballots.”

The test is open to public attendance and will be prerecorded and broadcasted. The recording will be made available at https://morgantownwv.viebit.com.

More information about the 2023 Municipal Election can be found here or by calling 304-284-7439 or emailing cwade@morgantownwv.gov.