MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The journey starts here. While that may be the new tagline of the City of Morgantown, the city’s journey of rebranding has officially ended.

Back in March, it was announced that the city was looking to rebrand. The city took input from the public through the process and, on Monday, officially unveiled the new tagline and logo, which can be found below.

The City of Morgantown’s new logo (Courtesy of the

City of Morgantown)

“The City of Morgantown is proud to unveil its new logo and tagline! The City’s new brand represents the spirit of Morgantown, exuding boldness and a sense of limitless possibilities,” a press release from the city said. “With the mountain, river, and sun at its core, the new logo captures the essence of Morgantown—its natural beauty, its vibrant community, and its boundless potential.”

The logo was designed to serve as beacon, ultimately reminding people to rise, flow and shine in the city’s and everyone’s journeys.