MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The program for the Legal Advancement of West Virginia Students (LAWS) program developed by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has educated more than 6,500 students in 35 counties.

At the WVU College of Law on Wednesday, justices and lawyers tried to pass some knowledge over to high school students from Preston, Clay-Battelle, University and Morgantown.

“I absolutely love these days, it’s one of my favorite days on the bench,” Justice C. Haley Bunn said.

LAWS Program Supreme Court of Appeals Justices (WBOY – Image)

Students witnessed four different cases and already met up with lawyers from the area before the case to get some background information on them.

“So, they’ve already done some homework in advance and (then) they get to see them argued and then they get to talk to the lawyers after and see how they want to ask questions so they get to have real-time experience with our Appellate Courts in West Virginia,” Chief Justice Beth Walker said.

Some of the Justices hope that the legal advancement program will help spark the students’ interest in the legal field.

“It’s really important to me that we get our young people engaged early on and hopefully interested in the law and public service,” Justice Bunn said.

LAWS Program educates high school students (WBOY – Image)

“We all started as high school students and maybe we’ll spark one or two students to think about a career in our profession,” Chief Justice Walker said.

A goal that was ultimately achieved.

“It’s pretty cool, I would like to be a lawyer when I grow up,” one student said.