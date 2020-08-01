Clear the Shelters “Adopt & Donate” event begins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Animal shelters across the country are once again teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need with the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.

The campaign began Saturday, August 1 and will run through August 31. The goal is to “Clear the Shelter” and find every animal a safe loving home, while also raising money for the local humane societies and rescue shelters.

Due to COVID-19, the month long “Adopt & Donate” effort will feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters and rescues. One local shelter in Morgantown is participating, Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia, and they said they have between 35 to 40 animals all ready to find their forever homes.

“Not all the days in rescue are good, in fact, I would probably say more bad days than good,” said Shelter Coordinator Katie Short. “But it is always really rewarding to see an animal go from the bottom of the pit to living their best life, and spending time with their new families, and really enjoying their life.”

Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia said that the companionship that comes from a fur friend is why everyone should go out and rescue. Short said especially right now when people are spending the majority of their time in their homes, an animal would be a great addition.

“With the Clear the Shelters event, I think its a good incentive for people and right now with the whole covid issue, nows a good time, if your going to do it, then nows the time to do it,” Short said. “I mean they listen, they love you, they are a light at the end of a rough day. An animal will always be there for you and especially from a shelter you know you are getting an animal that is well cared for.”

Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia is only doing appointments at the moment. They can be set up by email or faxing the shelter an application.