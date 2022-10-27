WADESTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Thursday, CNX National Gas presented three volunteer fire departments in Monongalia and Wetzel counties with a check. The check presentation ceremony was held at the Wadestown Community Volunteer Fire Department.

Wadestown’s VFD was one of the three awarded a $30,000 check by CNX Natural Gas; Blacksville’s VFD and Hundred’s VFD were the other two that were funded.

Hundred VFD Vehicle (WBOY – Image)

Wadestown VFD Vehicle (WBOY – Image)

Blacksville VFD Vehicle (WBOY – Image)

The funds will help the departments to continue offering their services to the community, put funds into training and purchase equipment.

“It helps us upgrade our equipment and stuff and be up to standards with everything,” Blacksville VFD Chief Kevin Wilson said. “It helps the community in the long run.”

Wilson told 12 News that he plans to use the funding to go towards upgrading their radios as well as training purposes.

“I just appreciate the opportunity to come up here and meet with everybody and for (CNX Natural Gas) to give us money to help us out,” Wilson said.