Coats4Kids drive throughout West Virginia by Education Alliance AmeriCorps

Donation boxes are available throughout the state for the Coats4Kids drive. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Education Alliance AmeriCorps winter service project is collecting coats for kids. Coats4Kids is part of a state-wide coat drive called One Warm Coat.

Donations were accepted starting on Jan. 3, with the goal to collect 1,000 coats state-wide by Jan. 17. Coats, winter hats, gloves, scarves and sweatshirts are accepted at the donation boxes.

There are 35 locations that have donation boxes in West Virginia. Every member of the Education Alliance gets to choose their box location, and the local organization that the coats are donated to.

“We have a really strong community, I think, state wide, and like a sense of pride of people that kind of give back and pitch in when they can, and people who don’t have a lot to give, I always find are still some of the most generous people, so I think there definitely a need for winter items for young children, and I feel like when you’re a little kid you already have enough to worry about,” said Olivia Sokos.

A list of donation sites can be found on the Education Alliance AmeriCorps website.