Commissioner invites democratic nominee Ben Salango and county representatives to view Monongalia Co. roads

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom invited democratic nominee for governor, Ben Salango, and the county’s representatives to take a drive inspecting dilapidated road conditions Monday.

Salango said that he’s concerned about where the billions of dollars have been spent after voters approved the roads to prosperity bill back in 2017.

“Here we are years later and none of that money has been spent in mon county,” Salango explained. “The roads are in terrible condition and it needs to come out. This is really hampering economic development, it’s hampering growth. It’s putting more large trucks in the downtown area because they can’t use certain roads in mon county. It’s something that could have been easily fixed if he had kept his promise.”

Salango recently released a political commercial that focuses on West Virginia road conditions.