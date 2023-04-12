MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Eoseo oseyo, means “welcome” in Korean. That’s what Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom warmly said to members from UNDBIO, a South Korean pharmaceutical company that was announced to come to the state on Wednesday.

“We’re really excited to welcome UNDBIO to the community, there’s jobs in the health science arena and we’re really fortunate to have UNDBIO come to Monongalia County and Morgantown,” Bloom said.

Over the next week, area officials will be meeting with members of UNDBIO in Morgantown to talk about economic development and how they can all work together.

“We’re hoping to be out in the front with them and working together,” Bloom said.

Gov. Jim Justice said that the company plans to invest $100 million in phase one of its project, which is securing approval for the product from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In phase two, they plan to invest another $400 million.

“This is a big, big step in the pharmaceutical area and they are in the cutting edge of a lot of production,” Bloom said. “Their goal is to have once-a-week insulin shots so you don’t have to have it every day.”

The Mylan Viatris plant closed in December of 2020, which caused thousands of jobs to be lost and some to think the area would permanently suffer. In phase two of the project, UNDBIO hopes to add another 1,000 jobs.

“Two years ago, everyone said ‘the sky is falling, the City of Morgantown and Monongalia County will never survive,’ and here we are two years later and we have a South Korean pharmaceutical company which will provide diabetic care solutions and be making insulin,” Bloom said. “Now, we have the Mountaintop Beverage company and we’ll be able to hire back Mylan employees and other employees.”

The plant will be going into the WVU Research Park, not the former Mylan facility.

According to the latest information from the American Diabetes Association, 51 million people in North America have diabetes. It is estimated that 537 million people have diabetes around the world.

Overall, Bloom left the announcement impressed with officials from UNDBIO.

“I was really impressed with the chairman, Caleb Jun, he is very passionate, speaks from the heart and he is going to fit right into West Virginia,” Bloom said. “He is very excited to be a Mountaineer.”

He is also very appreciative of the collaborative effort to bring UNDBIO to the mountain state.

“We couldn’t have done without WVU, Rob Alsop, Russ Rogerson and more,” Bloom said. “This will be a tremendous addition to our community.”