MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Allied Waste Services in Morgantown is looking to increase rates for customers and businesses using the Mountaineer Transfer Station, which can be found at the Morgantown Industrial Park. If enacted, rates would increase substantially for both waste and recycling services used by those customers.

This all came as a surprise to Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom.

“That shocked us because we were not informed about this,” said Bloom, who found out through a concerned resident seeing the notice in a local newspaper.

Bloom noted that he believes the rate increases will be above 50% for both waste and recycling. In response to this, the Monongalia County Commission voted in favor of filing a written protest to the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC).

“Since it is going in front of the PSC, we had the right to question it and voice out our concerns,” Bloom said.

He said that he is hoping that other people and governments in the area are aware of the changes and act as well.

“I do hope that the other municipalities jump on and immediately send a letter,” Bloom said. “I did pass on that information to them. What the municipalities will do will be up to them, but I’m sure they are very concerned too.”

The major concern to Bloom and the rest of the Monongalia County Commission is that they have already set their budget and are worried what a drastic spike would look like.

“At least they can wait until July 1, 2024 to do it so we can budget it,” Bloom said.

12 News reached out to Allied Waste Services in Morgantown on Friday, but were unable to receive a comment on the matter.