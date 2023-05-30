MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One Morgantown family is trying to recover after a fire destroyed their home on Sunday. The family that has been impacted is known for giving back to countless families in countless ways and now, the community is giving back to them.

Morgantown house fire (GoFundMe photo)

Christine Wade and Roark Sizemore have been instrumental in the creation of Pantry Plus More, a non-profit organization that operates free school pantries, food giveaways, and health and wellness programs across Monongalia County. The organization has helped thousands of families since 2016.

A fundraiser has been created on GoFundMe with a goal of $100,000. As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, more than $26,000 has been raised.

“Please consider joining us in support of Roark Sizemore, Christine Wang and their family as they recover from a devastating fire that has left them without a home. Known for their generosity and community spirit, they have always been there for others in need. This house was more than a home for many of our friends and family growing up together in Morgantown. The Sizemores always welcomed anyone into their home and provided a safe place for those in need throughout the years. It is truly heartbreaking to see such a special place for so many people gone. Now it’s our turn to rally together and help them. Your donation will go towards emergency housing, rebuilding their home, replacing essential belongings, and providing emotional support. Every contribution matters, no matter the size. Please consider sharing this campaign as we try to provide a bit of hope for this incredible family in their darkest hour. Thank you for your compassion and support.” GoFundMe

Throughout the week, The Greene Turtle is collecting money and Squishmallow donations to go to the family.

Squishmallows collected at The Greene Turtle (WBOY – Image)

The reason that Squishmallows are being donated is because one of the family members lost their collection in the fire. The Greene Turtle is hoping to throw on a fundraiser event next week, where some proceeds will go to benefit the family.

“Them having this tragedy hit them is pretty devastating, not only to them whom it affects directly, but also the community that has supported and helped out so much,” The Greene Turtle General Manager Kerri Campbell said. “We’re trying to do what we can back to them for giving all they have.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Officials have said that the City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating it.